AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, Carl Daniel Jakubec, age 79, of Austintown, Ohio passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown on March 27, 1944, to Daniel and Mary Lou (Antal) Jakubec.

Carl graduated from Austintown Fitch and worked in the fabrication plant at General Motors.

He found enjoyment in woodworking, hunting, fishing, being outdoors, and his trips to the casinos.

Carl is survived by siblings, Mary Jane Swanson, John (Suzanne) Jakubec; nieces, Kristen (Keith) McKenna, Allison (John) Jones, Erica Jakubec-Viers, whom he treated like daughters; great niece and nephew Ashlyn and Brennan McKenna, along with his best pup friend, Zoe.

Besides his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Harold Swanson; nephew, Jimmy Swanson, and sister-in-law, Karen Jakubec.

Per Carl’s request, there will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements by Cremation and Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.