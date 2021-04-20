Carl Andrew “Butch” Storey, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, April 11, 2021, Carl A. “Butch” Storey, Jr., age 66 of Austintown, passed away peacefully.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 20, 1954 to Carl and Alice (McGraw) Storey.

A 1972 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, Butch spent his career locally as an electrician before retiring in 2019.

He was never seen without his dog, Diesel, by his side and in his free time, Butch loved to camp, fish and spend time relaxing at Pymatuning Lake. He also enjoyed helping others and spending time with his family.

Butch is survived by his sisters, Cathy (Andy) Eippert of Mineral Ridge and JoAnn (Tom) Yoder of Berlin Center; nephew, Andy Eippert of Austintown; nieces, Amanda (John Mela) Basile of Austintown, Kristin (Matt) Law of Huron, Danielle Dettmer of Berlin Center and Stephanie (Mike) Magyar of Berlin Center and his beloved great-nieces and nephews, Grace and Rocco Basile, Aiden, Alexander, Arthur and Augostino Law, Clara and Carl Dettmer and Lincoln Magyar.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

