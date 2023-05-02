YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly, on Monday, April 24, 2023, Caren Ann Craft, age 65, of Youngstown’s westside, died at home.

She was born in Punxsutany, Pennsylvania on September 1, 1957 to Joseph Walter and Susannah (Beatty) Craft.

Caren is survived by her companion, Fred Craft; children, John (Angie) Lattyak of Hubbard, Carrie (Bill) Johnston, Teddy Grzejka all of Youngstown; step-daughter, Jenna Craft of Youngstown; grandchildren, Gia, Taylor, John, VI, Jaci, Aryanna, Carena, Alissa; sister, Cathryn (Mark Hershberger) Craft; life long friend, Barb Wylam of Youngstown; 12 great-grandchildren, including “Duda” who she shared a special bond and last but not least her dog, Angel.

Besides her parents, Caren was also preceded in death by her sons, Bill Craft 2018, Travis Craft; great-granddaughter, Brinlee; siblings, Susannah, Terri Jo, Paul and Joe Craft.

