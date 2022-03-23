YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Byron E. Wilcox, Sr., age 75, of Youngstown, Ohio, lovingly known to family and friends as “Butch,” passed away in the early morning of Thursday, March 17, 2022. He is now at peace and forever with us.

He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, enjoyed watching wrestling and Western movies and listening to Elvis tunes.

Butch is survived by his children, Kristine (Clyde) Woodson of Westerville, Ohio and Byron Wilcox, Jr. (Domarita) of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Marissa Abbott, Anastasia Woodson, Deion Woodson, Chance Rowland and Savion Rowland; brothers, Joseph (Gay) Wilcox and Jeffrey (Cindy) Smith and sisters, Carolyn Shehab, Linda (Martin) Perkins, Patti (Al) Romain, Sharon (Ed) Horodyski, Debra O’Rourke, Tammy Pruski and Kimberly (Jim) Morris.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonita Smith; brothers, Phillip Wilcox, Kevin Smith and Stephan Smith and sister, Faye Beach.

Donations may be made in Butch’s memory to Hospice of the Valley – Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.