Burdette John Solomon, Center Township, PA

October 19, 2020

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, October 19, 2020, Burdette John Solomon, age 100, of Center Township, passed away at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. 

He was born in Clark, Ohio, on June 19, 1920, to Frederick and Mary (Guthrie) Solomon.

Burdette proudly served our country in the United States Army.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. 

