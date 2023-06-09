YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bryan Michael Paulin, age 55, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at the Hospice House located in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born July 15, 1967 to the late George William and Mary Ann (Naymich) Paulin in Youngstown, Ohio.

Bryan was employed by Pesce Baking Company. He delivered fresh baked goods to local companies for many years.

He was a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State University.

Bryan is survived by his wife, Monaca Rae (Royer) Paulin of Girard, Ohio; daughter, Dulcinea Paulin; stepson, Chance Royer; sister and brother-in-law, Francine and Kevin Spicer.

Please join us as we celebrate the life of Bryan Paulin. Celebration will be held at Alumni Inn, 346 S. Market Street, Girard, OH 44420 on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

