BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Brittany Autum Harmouche, age 37 of Boardman, Ohio, passed away at home.

She was born in Salem, Ohio on August 9, 1985 to Michael James Halligan and Pamela Sue (Setliff) Halligan.

Brittany is survived by her children, Michael Richards, Jacob Richards and Hayley Richards, all of Boardman; siblings, Tiffiney (Mohanned Zahriych) Harmouche of Broadview Heights, Ohio, Shirley Alicea and Donatello Alicea, both of Parma, Ohio and Manuel Alicea of Youngstown, as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brittany was a free spirit and artist who loved to draw.

A public Celebration of Life will be announced in the coming weeks. Please check back for updates.

