Brian Scott Gould, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly on Saturday, October 26, 2019, Brian Scott Gould, age 41, passed into God’s care.

He was born in New Castle, PA on July 5, 2019 to Michael Gould and Judy (Judson) Gould Wilhelm.



Brian is survived by his beloved wife, Christina (Ingraham) Gould of Struthers; children, Marissa Gould of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Savannah Gould, Tyler Gould, Bryan Gould, all at home in Struthers; brother, Donald (Marissa Cruz) of New Castle; step-father, Gale Wilhelm of Struthers, nieces and nephews.



Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents and his brother, Daniel C. Gould.



Brian attended Union Area High School in New Castle, Pennsylvania and worked in all phases of the construction field.



Family to receive friends at on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m. in heritage Presbyterian church, 1951 Mathews Rd., Youngstown, OH 44514.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc.

Send condolences or make a donation by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.