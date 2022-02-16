YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Kenneth Spivey, age 52, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 7, 2022.

He was born on July 10, 1969 in Youngstown, Ohio to William Gerald Spivey, Jr. and Linda Lou (Hamner) Spivey.



He graduated from Chaney High School in 1988.

Later, Brian worked as a welder.

Fishing was one of his favorite things to do.



Brian is survived by his daughter, Brittany Spivey of Youngstown; mother, Linda Spivey of Austintown; sisters, Kathy Carnahan and Becky Jean Saxon, both of Austintown; brother, Alex Spivey of Boardman and nieces and nephews, Esteban, Santino, Brian, Jr., Max, Ronnie, JB and Rhyleigh.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by cremateohio.com.