YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Keith Pasqual, 53, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family after a long six-year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease).

He was born on October 16, 1968 in Youngstown, Ohio.

He served in the Army from 1987-1990, and worked at Vinyl Tech in North Jackson as a machine operator for almost twenty years.

He loved to play the drums before he was diagnosed with ALS.

Brian leaves behind his loving family, including his son, Logan (Lauren); mother, Betty Olson; brothers, Bob, Paul and Derek; sisters, Laura Damko, Becky Fox and Beth (Tim) Brown; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dante for taking such good care of Brian for the past four years.

To honor Brian’s wishes there will be no funeral services. Please privately celebrate his memory in your own way. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

