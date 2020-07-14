Brian Edward Vinion, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Brian Edward Vinion, age 63, of Youngstown, passed into God’s care.

He was born in Youngstown on May 26, 1957 to Harry and Pearlene (Wagner) Vinion.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brian Edward Vinion, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 15, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.