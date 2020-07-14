Closings and delays
Brian Edward Vinion, Youngstown, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

July 9, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Brian Edward Vinion, Youngstown, Ohio - obit
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Brian Edward Vinion, age 63, of Youngstown, passed into God’s care. 

He was born in Youngstown on May 26, 1957 to Harry and Pearlene (Wagner) Vinion.

