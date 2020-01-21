Brian E. Getsie, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief illness on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Brian E. Getsie of Farrell, Pennsylvania went home to be with our Lord.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on January 17, 1962.

Brian attended Farrell High School and was an Honorary Member of the Class of 1979. He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1979 then attended YSU.

Over the years Brian worked at various mills in the valley, Womer’s Pizza and J.B. Taxi.

Brian loved football and baseball and was a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan. He showed his love for the sports by coaching many youths in the valley in Little League Baseball and football.

Brian is survived by the love of his life, Gina (Pelini) Joseph. The love they shared cannot be duplicated in any lifetime. They were known as the “Lovebirds”. He is also survived by Gina’s children, whom he took as his own, Audrey Brandt, Donna (Abdul) Ali and David (Krista) Brandt; sisters, Bonnie Morris, Betty Sloan, Darla (Darrell) Venetta and Barbara (Ben Sharper) Mosley; brothers, Howard (Jamie) Mosley, John “Sp1ke” (Shawnte) Mosley, Randy Mosley, George (Cindy) Mosley, William “Bamm Bamm” Mosley, Tom (Cindy) Davis, Robert (Linda) Mosley, Fred (Valerie) Mosley and John Wheaton; grandchildren, whom he loved dearly and always told Gina he was thankful to be their “Papa,” Austin, Travis, Selena, Mariah, Layla, Lyann, Mohammed, Lujain, Abdullah, Alaina, Gianna, Tyler and Charli Dee; Gina’s mom, Charlotte “Chuckie” Pelini, whom he called “Mom;” Gina’s brother, Bill Pelini; a special niece, Kimmie Sloan Restiano Helmetzi, several nieces, nephews, whom he loved and an estranged daughter, Brianna Getsie.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents, William and Virginia (Maine) Getsie, George “Red” and Margory Mosley and his brothers, Bill and Bruce Getsie.

Brian will be deeply missed and always loved. He made sure he helped everyone and he could make you laugh even if they were having a bad day. Until we all meet again, rest in Heaven our beloved Angel.

Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Please continue to check back.

