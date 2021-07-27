Brian “Boz” L. Murphy, Jr., Edinburg, PA

EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Brian “Boz” Murphy, Jr., age 32 of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident on Friday, July 16, 2021.

He was born in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania on August 4, 1988 to Brian and Tina (Suisi) Murphy.

Boz was always the life of the party and lit up any room with his big contagious smile. He was a friend to anyone and everyone. An adrenaline seeker and living life to the fullest, he said, “I may burn short, but I burn bright.” Above all, family was everything to him and he loved nothing more than his two small daughters and fur children, Cain and Nemo.

He is survived by his loving wife, Taylor Murphy and their two daughters, Thea and Teagan Murphy; brother, Andrew (Lauren) Murphy; sister, Leah (Jack) Rushlander and nephew, Otto; grandmother, Linda Annarumo; grandmother, Gayle Suisi; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandfather, Louis Suisi; grandfather, Nicholas Annarumo “Pops” and grandmother, Fayetta Diaz.

Family and friends will be received at his Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at 1081 W. Lancaster Road, Harmony, PA 16037.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for his small daughters’ future at gofundme.org.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.