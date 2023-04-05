LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, April 1, 2023, Brenton Lewis Hemberger, age 13, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, was covered in the loving embrace of our Lord, Jesus Christ.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 23, 2009, to Brett Lewis Hemberger and Kassandra Marie (Brooks) Hemberger.

Besides his parents, Brenton is also survived by his “Dad” (his mother’s fiancé), Thomas Pitt of Leavittsburg; siblings Hayley (Dalton) Kennedy, Justin Pullin both of Champion Township, Alaina Pitt of Mentor, Giovanni Odell, Thomas Pitt, Jr. both of East Lake; his “pride and joy,” his beautiful niece, Harleen Kennedy of Champion Township; grandparents, Kimberly and Al Kendall of Weathersfield Township, Morris and April Brooks of Warren, Tisa Petersen of Mentor, Patricia (Mike Mulligan) Hemberger of Braceville; great-grandparents, Butch and Joyce Saxe of Mentor, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family to receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Brenton’s funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at the General Assembly Church of God, 2021 E. River Road, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories, send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

Make a donation by clicking, https://gofund.me/83e3cbfc.

Brenton’s family respectfully request no flowers.