Brenda Kay (Ward) Grant, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, February 27, 2020, Brenda Kay (Ward) Grant, age 62, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away at Edison Manor in New Castle.

She was born in Fredericksburg, Maryland on January 3, 1958 to Frank and Eileen (Stitley) Ward.

Brenda is survived by her son, Michael J. Grant; her daughter-in-law and two year old grandson.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Send condolences by visiting www.crematepa.com.

To send flowers to Brenda’s family, please visit our floral section.