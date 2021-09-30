Brandon Christopher Boerio, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brandon Christopher Boerio, age 18, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was born in Warren, Ohio on July 23, 2003, to Christopher Wright and Sharon Parker Boerio.

He recently graduated from Beech Home High School in September 2021. He excelled in his educational studies and had a 4.0 GPA.

He was an especially active young man in so many ways. Physical fitness was important to him and he enjoyed going to the gym. He participated in YMCA and Upward Sports, with his favorites being soccer and basketball.

Brandon also made time for volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and was very active with church and youth activities. In addition, he loved participating with the Civil Air Patrol CyberPatriot and Ground Services and had a rank of chief master sergeant. He was awarded Cadet of the Year in 2018. He always had a busy schedule. In his spare time, he enjoyed shell hunting, marksmanship, fishing, playing video games, skateboarding, and hanging out with his friends.

He leaves behind his parents, Dale and Wanda Boerio; birth mother, Sharon Parker Boerio; birth father, Christopher Wright and a multitude of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends.

Brandon was well-loved and will be greatly missed.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Prevention for Suicide, Mental Health Services, or another charity of your choice.

Arrangements are held by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.