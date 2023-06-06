YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Brandee Lynne Buckley of Youngstown on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the tender age of 23.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 7, 1999 to Raymond A. Cooper and Ruthann E. Buckley.

Brandee enjoyed playing the X-box and going for her daily Dunkin’ Donuts run. She loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and her favorite color was purple.

Brandee will forever be remembered by the amount of love she had for children. Being a mother meant everything to her. Braelin and Honor brought immense love and joy into her life. She was a wonderful daughter and her mother, Ruthann, loved her her to the moon and back. Brandee was also a great sister to her three siblings, Brittany, Devon and Raymond. Her family will cherish and love her children and not a day will go by without remembering how wonderful, sweet and loving she was to all who knew her.

Brandee will be remembered by her mother, Ruthann E. Buckley of Youngstown, Ohio; her beloved son, Braelin Walker and darling daughter, Honor Cooper, at home; her siblings, Brittany Buckley of Ashland, Ohio, Devon Buckley of Oldsmar, Florida and Raymond Cooper of Youngstown, Ohio; maternal grandparents, Gary and Barb Buckley of Oldsmar, Florida; aunt/uncle, Jessica and Mike Lewis of Tarpon Springs, Florida; great-aunt, Jewel Cooper of Youngstown, Ohio; great-uncle, Otha Cooper of Youngstown, Ohio and niece, Lilith Hornsby of Ashland, Ohio.

She was predeceased by her father, Raymond Arthur Cooper and paternal grandmother, Athurine Cooper.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help cover funeral expenses and to support the family.

A celebration of life to be held at a later date.

