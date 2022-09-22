BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 2, 2022, Bradley Joseph Foley, age 65 of Boardman, Ohio, passed away at home.

He was born in Youngstown on July 25, 1957.

Bradley honorably served his county in the United States Navy was buried in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

The funeral home would like to publicly acknowledge and thank the staff of the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and the Mahoning County Veteran Service Commission for making this possible.

