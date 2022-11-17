POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brad Michael Weaver, age 50, of Poland, Ohio, formerly of California, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 surrounded by his family at the Hospice House.

He was born on February 9, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio to Dennis and Kathleen (Bellino) Weaver.

Brad graduated from Boardman High School in 1991. He was active in many sports, including baseball, football and wrestling.

Following his graduation, Brad moved to California where he was employed as an automotive sales consultant in Signal Hills, California for eight years prior to moving home last year.

He always kept himself busy, enjoying a good round of golf and whenever he had the chance, gambling.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Dennis and Kathleen (Bellino) Weaver of Poland, Ohio; his brother, Brian (Bettina) Weaver of Emond, California and cousins, Rocky (Iva) Bellino, Bill (Roxanne) Pounds, Gigi Giannini and Terry DoTore. He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles and many other cousins.

Brad was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Weaver; maternal grandparents, Frank and Kathleen Bellino and paternal grandparents, Lavent and Julia Weaver.

The family would like to thank Dr. William Eddy, Brad’s personal nurse, Flo and the entire staff at Hospice of the Valley and the Hospice House for their wonderful care.

In leiu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Hospice House.

Their will be a private service at a later date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brad Michael Weaver, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.