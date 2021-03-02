Bonnie Lou Privett, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Lou Privett, age 68, of New Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

She was born in Cleveland on July 20, 1952.

Bonnie leaves to cherish her memory her beloved sons, Ronald (Jackie) Ress of Kentucky, David (Virginia) Ress with whom she lived, Mark Ress of Warren, Ohio and Dewey (Amanda) Privett of Warren, Ohio; her 21 grandchildren; her nine great-grandchildren; her Goddaughter, Melissa Taylor; her siblings, Roberta Ress, Millie Schumann, Lawrence (Dina) Ress, Jr. and Bob Ress; many nieces and nephews and her best friend, Denice Cusick.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Ress, Sr. and Dorothy Dreyer and her brothers, David R. Ress, Terry Ress and Jerry Ress.

Per Bonnie’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.