AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, Bobby Neider, 54, of Austintown, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, after a two and a half week battle with COVID-19.

He was born on August 1, 1967, to Robert and Shirley (Gentile) Neider in Youngstown, Ohio. Bobby was the eldest of five children.

Bobby leaves behind his very beloved and adored wife of nine years, Carla Elliott-Neider; stepson, Ean Elliott; mom, Shirley Neider of Poland, Ohio; siblings, Heather (Ed) Hall of Fallston, Maryland, Bill (Amber) Neider of Struthers, Matt (Annissa) Neider of Austintown and Jonathan Neider (Amanda) of Struthers; nieces, Quinn Hall, Chloe Neider, Mya Neider and nephews, Ty Hall and Micah Neider.

Bobby was preceded in death by his dad, Robert Neider, Sr.

Bobby was a very kind and hardworking man who lived to fix things, help those in need and give unselfishly to others. Regardless of how many hours he had worked that day, if anyone called with a problem, he was there. His strong work ethic, patience to teach, and willingness to share his skills and knowledge were just a few of his many wonderful qualities. Bobby truly loved and spoiled his animals and have a treat for others’ dogs.

A 1985 graduate of Struthers High School, he went on to work as maintenance tech with Simco since 2009, several years at the Boulevard Club in Boardman and the last four years at Greenbriar in Austintown. He and his wife also had their own business, Handyman with Handywife, working for residential customers and many condo associations.

Bobby requested no flowers, instead please donate to an animal rescue shelter, such as Angels for Animals or the Trumbull County Animal Welfare League.

With the knowledge that Bobby’s passing was a result of COVID-19 Pneumonia and concern for those in attendance who may be at risk, it is respectfully suggested that visitors wear a face covering.

Viewing and Visitation will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of Prayer Service, at 6:00 p.m., at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

