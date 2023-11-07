NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bobby Joe Cusick, a longtime resident of New Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after a long battle with cancer at the age of 54.

He was born July 3, 1969, to the late Robert Eugene Jr. and Shirley Ann Cusick in Salem, Ohio.

Bobby was always described as a hardworking, caring man willing to set aside time to help others. His presence was always felt everywhere he went as he enjoyed spending time with his sisters, children, grandchildren and friends.

Bobby is preceded in death by parents, Robert Eugene Jr and Shirley Ann Cusick; step-father Alan Little; brothe,r Jeffery Cusick and sister, Sharlene Woods. He is survived by son, Bobby Joe Cusick II; grandson, Bobby Joe Cusick III, and daughter Kristina Bowen; grandson, Carter Bowen; siblings, Kenneth Cusick, Denice Cusick, Diana Cusick, Lavonne Morena along with several beloved nieces and nephews and other relatives.

In typical Bobby fashion, there are no services planned. A celebration of life will occur with details to be determined.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories, send condolences or make a donation by visiting cremateohio.com.

