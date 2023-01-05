NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, December 29, 2022, Blaine Frank Heaven, age 82, of North Lima, died at home in his chair where he wanted to be.

He was born in Youngstown on January 28, 1940, to the late George and Helen Lorene (Byers) Heaven.

Blaine is survived by his wife, Denise J. (Lappert) Heaven; children, Holli (Mark) Mackey of Boardman and Heather Heaven of Tennessee, grandson, Justin Mackey of Boardman; brother, Ronald (the late, Janice) Heaven of Indiana; father-in-law, Keith Lappert of North Lima; brother-in-law, Dennis Lappert of Salem; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Blain enjoyed flea markets, auctions and Canfield Fair.

