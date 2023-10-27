YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Though our hearts are weary, Birch Franklin, Sr., 87 of Youngstown, was peacefully ushered to Heaven to be with his beloved wife on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, from a battle with cancer.

Mr. Franklin was born on January 30, 1936, in Hope Hull, Alabama, to the late Eli Franklin and Mary Eliza Wheelwright Franklin Belser.

Birch married the love of his life, the late Rev. Delores Lorraine Moore Franklin, on February 1, 1958. During his last years, he loved and cared for his wife until she was called home to Heaven on September 2, 2022.

Birch worked hard and dedicated his life to truck driving for various companies like Anchor Motor Frake and Sheeted Tubeover.

Birch was strong-willed and loving all at the same time, with an enormous heart and a wonderful sense of humor. He was very handy and clever with his life experiences through his career, jobs and hobbies. Some of his favorite hobbies were fishing, grilling/cooking, being a handyman and he devoted much of his time to working on cars. In his spare time, he loved to talk to other truckers on his CB radio.

Birch leaves to mourn his gracious memories behind two sons, Jeremiah Tyrone Franklin and Birch Franklin, Jr.; a sister, Mary Lou Franklin Jones; a sister-in-law, Barbara Jean (Eddie) Franklin and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with a plethora of relatives and friends who will continue on his legacy and cherish his memories.

Birch was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Birch Franklin; three brothers, Eli Franklin, Eddie Franklin and Willie Franklin and one grandchild.

In his last days, Birch was surrounded by loved ones and the amazing staff at Hospice of the Valley – Hospice House of Boardman/Poland, who comforted him until his time was called by the Lord.

The family of the late Birch Franklin, Sr. would like to thank those who have given time, love and effort throughout his amazing life to his call to Heaven. We wish to express our appreciation for your kind thoughts, expressions of love and sympathy, comforting words, prayers and genuine acts of kindness in our time of grief and sadness.

