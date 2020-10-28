Billy Joe Miller, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Billy Joe Miller, Jr., age 72 of Youngstown, passed away.

He was born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania on May 3, 1948 to Billy Joe, Sr. and Katherine (Martin) Miller.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Billy Joe Miller Jr, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: