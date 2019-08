BUTLER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, August 2, 2019, Beverly Jane (Donaldson) Morey, age 86, passed away at Clepper Manor in Sharon.

She was born in Butler, PA on November 26, 1932 to Floyd and Florence (Christy) Donaldson.

