YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann Stanec, 65, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born on May 5, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio, to John and Bernice (First) Jacob.

She grew up in Applewood Acres and graduated from Boardman High School in 1975.

She worked for UPS.

Beverly was an excellent cook and baker, loved to play lottery scratch-offs and feeding birds. Most of all, she enjoyed the quiet life that she shared with her husband, Thomas Stanec, whom she married on May 5, 1989.

Beverly is survived by her husband; brother, David Jacob of Howland, Ohio; sister-in-law, Joanne (Jack) Reno of McDonald, Ohio and nieces and nephews.

