PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann Goings, age 75, passed away with her family by her side on Monday, August 29, 2022.

She was born on October 30, 1946, to Vern and Mildred (Burner) Jenkins.

Beverly attended Cardinal Mooney High School.

Following graduation, she married the love of her life, Philip Alan Going on August 20, 1966. Their family grew when their son Philip was born. They often enjoyed camping on the weekends. Beverly cooked wonderful meals for her family and in her free time she enjoyed making a variety of different crafts. She was also passionate about her favorite teams the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Beverly is survived by her husband Philip Alan Going of Petersburg, Ohio; her son, Philip (Becky) Goings of Parkersburg, West Virginia; good friends, Patrick (Ivana) Ungar of Boardman, Ohio and her beloved dog, Angel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and close family friend, Louis Michorelli.

Friends will be received at Cremation and Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH, 44515 on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

