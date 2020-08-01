Beverly A. Robinson, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) On Thursday, July 30, 2020, Beverly A. Robinson, of Sharon, Pennsylvania passed away at home.

She was born in Sharon on May 27, 1948 to Clarence and LuEmma (King) Robinson.

Full obituary will appear soon.

