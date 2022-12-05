AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty M. Berton of Austintown, Ohio passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the age of 83.

She was born on May 29, 1939 in Vincennes, Indiana and was raised in Walkerton, Indiana by her paternal grandparents, Roger and Lula Gunn.

Betty graduated from Walkerton High School in 1957.

She conquered breast cancer in 2012 but ultimately lost her fight with dementia.

She loved spending time with her family and friends. She also loved going to outdoor “oldies” concerts and car shows with her husband Ron, going to casinos, shopping online at QVC, collecting dragonfly jewelry and decor, dancing, Lifetime movies and homemade noodles.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Ronald J. Berton of Austintown, Ohio; her two daughters, Rhonda (Rick) Mechling of South Bend, Indiana and Denise Drake-Nichols (Steve Barger) of Walkerton, Indiana and stepdaughters, Barbara Caldwell and Paula Hadley, of Thousand Oaks, California. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Kali (Ken) Voreis and Zachary (Kayla) Mechling, both of North Liberty, Indiana and three great-grandchildren, Ava Voreis and Easton and Johanna Mechling.

She was preceded in death by many relatives and her beloved cocker spaniel, Molly.

She will truly be missed by her husband and family, neighbors, friends and by her best friend, Linda Benjamin and her cousin, Donna Termont.

Cremation will take place in Austintown, Ohio.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2023 in Austintown, Ohio and in Walkerton, Indiana, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Walkerton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s honor to the “Alzheimer’s Association | Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia Help”, or to the “Pet Refuge of South Bend, Indiana”.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Inn at Christine Valley Memory Care Center and Hospice. We are grateful for the wonderful care you provided while she was at your facility.

