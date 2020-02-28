Betty Lou Zimmerman, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Together again, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, one month before her 100th birthday, Betty Lou (Harris) Zimmerman, passed peacefully in Austintown Healthcare Center.

She was born in Malta, Ohio on April 1, 1920 to Harry and Alice (Slygh) Harris.

Betty is survived by her children, David (Marian) Zimmerman of Colorado, Marcia (Roger) Schmidt of North Jackson and Nancy (Mike) Adams of Arizona; grandchildren, Jon Schmidt of North Jackson, Amy (Eddie) Yates of North Carolina, Ian (Christina) Griffin of Washington and Max (Francesca Gardiniere) Griffin of Washington and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and siblings, Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Walter Zimmerman, in 1995 and her daughter, Jane Griffin.

Betty was a 1942 graduate of Ohio Northern University earning her degree in Pharmacy. It was there that she met and fell in love with her late husband, Walter, who graduated in 1940 with his degree in Pharmacy. They married and opened Zimmerman’s Pharmacy in Austintown. Walter and his good friend and apprentice, Bob Roth, formulated the famous “Zim’s Crack Cream.” They retired to Tucson, Arizona. Walter passed in 1995 and Betty returned to the area in 2010.

