Betty Lou Bish, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Betty Lou Bish, age 79, of Youngstown, passed away at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born in Pennsylvania on March 29, 1941 to Regis and Mary Luelle Condron.

Betty Lou is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Joseph) Frease, Peggy Lou Bish, son-in-law, Greg; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.

