NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jean Doyle, age 94, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Jameson Care Center in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on May 20, 1927 to Kenneth L. White, Sr. and AnnaBelle R. (Latimer) White.

Betty graduated from New Castle High School in 1945 and married Robert K. Doyle on November 20, 1946.

She worked at Bell Telephone until the birth of her first child.

She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church until it dissolved and in her later years a member of Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church.

Betty was also a den mother, Sunday school teacher, deaconess, poll worker in the 2nd Ward, Avon lady, babysitter to many children and a longtime neighbor to those on Boyles Avenue. She loved playing cards, her dogs, anything sweet and most of all, her family.

She is survived by her sons, Dennis M. (Karen) Doyle and James R. (Cynthia) Doyle; grandchildren, Amy B. Doyle and Todd A. (Nicole) Doyle; great-grandsons, Griffin J. and Quinn A. Doyle; brother, Kenneth L. (Marilyn) White II and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Terry L. Doyle and brother, Robert White.

Per her wishes, there will be a private internment at Graceland Cemetery next to her husband.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting crematepa.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Jean Doyle, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.