LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Iannetta, age 88, of Lake Milton, passed away on January 3, 2024, in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a very brief illness.

She was born in Franklin, Kansas on March 16, 1935, to John and Josephine Kobal.

Betty is survived by her beloved children; Diane Kranek, Cheryl Kranek, Dale (Michelle) Kranek; dear grandchildren; Joesph (Cheri) Sundling, Jessica (Ian) Donovan, Charles (Shanna) DeFratis, Kristina (Adam) Page, Rachel DeFratis, Alanda (Dirk) Troost, Jennifer (Justin) Lowther; great-grandchildren, Natalie Donovan, Aubrey Donovan, Layla Donovan, Charleigh Donovan, Eric Donovan, Caleb DeFratis, Nickolas Page, Jameson Page, Amaya Thompson, Isabelle Lowther, Alexandra Lowther, Ezra Lowther, Dolen Troost; sister, Carol Nepi; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by both her husbands, Robert Charles Kranek, John Iannetta, son, Robert Michael Kranek; siblings Albert Kobak and Judy Said. May their memory live on in our hearts forever, and may we find solace in knowing that they are now at peace.”

Betty spent her childhood in Cleveland, Ohio and earned her degree in cosmetology. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and ceramics, however, she most loved spending time with family to celebrate every holiday and she never missed sending birthday cards to everyone. Betty enjoyed retirement living at the cove of Lake Milton with many friends. She was a member of the Women’s League of Lake Milton. She was famous for her hospitality. Betty enjoyed hosting parties and made everyone feel welcomed and loved.

Viewing and family to receive friends on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S, Silvat Inc., 3896 Oakwood Ave, Austintown, OH 44515

