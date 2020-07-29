Betty Ann Robertson, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Betty Ann Robertson, age 64, of New Springfield, passed into God’s hands.

She was born in Youngstown on November 13, 1955 to Porter and Grace (Rogers) Kimble.

Betty was an avid runner. She also enjoyed playing cards with her sisters, bingo and mostly spending time with her family.

Betty is survived by her husband of 28 years, Kenneth of New Springfield; daughters, Jeannie Fiumara of Maryland and Joanne (Demetrius Lambert) Fiumara of Austintown; grandchildren, Terrance Fiumara of Youngstown, NeShawn Cochrane of Austintown, Jo-Dee Lambert of Austintown, Rylan Brightfeder of Maryland and Aria Brightfeder of Maryland and siblings, William (Betty) Kimble of Louisville, Donald (the late Mary) Kimble of New Springfield, Charles (Ellen) Kimble of North Jackson, Martha (Rod) McEwan of Boardman, Betty Ann (Ken) Robertson of New Springfield, Karen Hoopes of Poland, Donna (Mason) Evans of New Springfield, Bonnie (the late Tim) McTague of Boardman and Janet (John) Gligor of Youngstown.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Ann Robertson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 30, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: