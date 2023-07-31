BEAVER FALLS, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Jean Quetot-Holemen, age 69 of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

She was born January 9, 1954 in Bridgeport, Alabama to parents, Charles E. and Bertha Mae (Hagriss) Holeman.

Bertha served proudly as a Staff Sergeant for more than 20 years in the Army National Guard.

She was also our loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved and took care of her family. She was well known for her southern style cooking, which she shared with her family and her community. She also had a passion for gardening and flowers.

She is survived by her daughter, Brittany Sisco; sons, Charles (Kristin Colvalt) Quetot and Eugene (Fiancé) Sisco; daughter-in-law, Jacce Sisco; grandsons, Charles Quetot, Jessie Quetot and Joesph Quetot; sister, Tammy Sisco; nieces, Janette Duncan (Sisco), Krystal Marcum; favorite great-niece, Jayden Duncan; best friend, Barbara Taylor. She also leaves behind many family and friends.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life that will be held in her honor on Sunday, August 6, 2023 located at 111 1st Ave – 16th Street, Beaver Falls, PA15010 .

