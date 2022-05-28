YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, May 26, 2022, Bert William Rowbotham, age 93, of Youngstown, Ohio, went home to our Lord.

He was born in Youngstown on June 1, 2022, to James Henry and Ruth (Ellis) Rowbotham.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 1948.

Bert was employed at Ohio Edison for 42 years, first helping to build many local sub-stations and retiring from their dispatch office.

He enjoyed the outdoors and taught both his son and grandson how to fish. Bert was also a gifted woodworker. Over the years, he made many gorgeous things that he enjoyed giving away as gifts. He was so excited to see the overjoyed reaction of each recipient. This included his annual handmade Christmas plates.

Bert was a wonderful father. Each night after work, he gave his wife a break by tending to his children. They spent time together just enjoying each other’s company or playing until bath time. Afterward, Bert would read with them and finally get them off to bed.

Beside his family Bert’s most endearing quality was his love of God. He was a lifelong devout Baptist, avid reader of the Bible, sang in the church choir from age 16 until the onset of the Covid 19 Pandemic. Bert began and ended each day with prays and devotions to God.

Bert is survived by his children, James (the late Susan) Rowbotham of Struthers, Deborah L. Rudloff of Youngstown and grandchildren, James (Cindy Sorvillo) Rudloff of Cortland and Danielle (Ray Wolfgang) Rudloff of Austintown.

Besides his parents, Bert was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Eleanor (Shilling) Rowbotham who passed in 2004; daughter, Georgia (the late Timothy) Fox and grandchildren, Stephanie, Jolyn and Tammy Rudloff and Brian Fox.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in The First Baptist Church of Girard, 7 East Kline Street, Girard, OH 44420. Viewing and the receiving of friend will be held one hour prior to service.

Burial to follow at Green Haven memorial Park.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral service by Gary S. Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

