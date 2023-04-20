AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, April 13, 2023, Bernice Jean Toman, age 90, of Austintown, Ohio died peacefully at Briarfield Health Care-Ashley Circle.

She was born in Madera, Pennsylvania on September 4, 1932 to Joseph and Madalene (Washic) Swetye.

Bernice enjoyed bowling at multiple lanes, golfing, billiards, and on the artistic side, she liked painting. When it came to treats, she loved making homemade apple pie and cherry squares.

One of her favorite activities, changed her life and that was her enjoyment of roller skating. It was there that she met her husband, Frank who she married on July 25, 1953. They enjoyed love and had a wonderful family until his death in 2004 after 51 years of marriage.

Besides raising her family, Bernice spent time at the family owned and operated business, Swetye Ceramics/Salem China.

Bernice is survived by her grandsons, George (Christine) Davis, III of Austintown, Frank Davis of Liberty Township; brother, Thomas (Carol) Swetye of Salem; great-grandson, Troy (Taylor Warmouth) Wilson of Austintown; great-great-grandchildren, Hayden, Bryce, Sydney, Wyatt, Ryan Wilson all at home in Austintown and former son-in-law, George Davis Jr. of Liberty.

Besides her parents, Bernice was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank “Fuzzy” Toman, daughter, Charlene Toman; siblings, Irene Patterson, Eleanor Brooks, Lawrence Swetye, Arthur Swetye, Johnny Swetye, and Joseph Swetye Jr. and her twin, Ernest Swetye.

Bernice’s family will cherish her memory as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and aunt.

