Bernard James Staats, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Bernard “Bernie” James Staats, age 65, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away one week after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Bernie was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on March 15, 1955 to Bernard Donald and Floda (Wilson) Staats.

Bernie is survived by his beloved wife, Teresa L. (Sexton) Staats, who he married on July 30, 1994; sons, Larry Staats of Newtons Falls, Joshua (Tristin) Staats of Massillon; stepchildren, Jessica (Dominic) Bloom of Austintown, Timothy (Lindsey) Watson of Palmyra, Rachel Watson of Shalersville; his grandchildren, Blake McMillen, Ryder Lemon, Thomas Watson, Liliana Bloom, Dominic Bloom, Jr., who knew him as “Grampy” and “Bucko;” siblings, Missy (Juice) Nagy of Green, Kim (Ric) Anderson of Deerfield and Jeff Staats of Garrettsville.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 24, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

