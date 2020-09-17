Benjamin David Norris, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin David Norris, age 64, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Greenville on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Ben was born on April 25, 1956 to Edna and Hubert Norris in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ben leaves to cherish his memory a son, Justin M. Norris of Sharon, Pennsylvania; sister, Betty (Gregory) Scott of Liberty; brothers Dennis Norris, William Norris both of Youngstown; many nieces, nephews; a host of other family and friends.

Ben was a proud 1974 graduate of The Rayen School where he played football for the Rayen Tigers. He was chosen for the Vindicator All-City Football Team for his outstanding defensive play. After graduation, Ben went on to attend and played football at Ohio University.

He worked in the maintenance department at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center for over 25 years until his retirement.

Ben loved sports and listening to old R&B music from his extensive record collection.

Besides his parents, Benjamin was preceded in death by a sister, Ida B. Heard; two brothers, Hubert T. Norris and Stephen Norris.

A graveside service will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

