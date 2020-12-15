Barry “Butch” Lance Coons, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barry “Butch” Lance Coons, age 74, of Struthers, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Born on September 6, 1946 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Harold and Alice (Bard) Coons.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Travis; his sister, Lavonda and his brothers, Jake and Gary.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie (Ferraro) Coons; his son, Troy (Kerry) Coons of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania; his Godson, John Sandberg of Toledo, Ohio; his sister, Sharon (Tim) Hess of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; his brother, Larry Coons of Florida; his half-sister, Connie Stine of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Butch was an Army Vietnam veteran and a life member of the VFW in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, AMVETS in Struthers, Ohio and the Johnson Club in Hillsville, Pennsylvania.

He was a flooring installer until he retired.

Butch enjoyed socializing with his many friends and sharing his “words of wisdom.” It was his huge heart, generosity towards others and his witty sense of humor that exemplified the true essence of Butch’s personality.

He is loved and will be sadly missed by everyone whose lives he has touched.

A memorial and celebration of his life will be held this spring in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and Struthers, Ohio.

