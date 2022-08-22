YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ruth Tolley, age 79, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

She was born on June 29, 1943, in Elizabethton, Tennessee to James Avery and Minnie (Eskridge) Tolley.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Sherri Santiago Guzman of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Linda Tangeri of Connecticut; her siblings, Paul Tolley of Tennessee, Theodore Tolley of Tennessee, and Mildred Vanzial of New York; as well as many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Barbara touched the lives of many as she was extremely kind, selfless, and compassionate. She lit up every room that she walked into with her beautiful humor. Barbara was a friend to the world and will be missed very dearly.

She was preceded by her parents, son William Santiago Guzman Jr., and companion William Santiago Guzman.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tolley Barbara Ruth, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.