Barbara Renee Armeni, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara R. (Mayfield) Armeni, age 59, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from breast cancer.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on August 12, 1961 to William and Marjorie Mayfield.

Barb graduated from Niles McKinley High School and later worked for Aadams Appliance Service.

She enjoyed reading, spending time with family and friends and going to the casino. Everyone loved her, she could light up any room and she will surely be dearly missed.

Barb’s memory will be cherished by her husband, Dominic Armeni; her children, Dominic Armeni and Sarah Armeni; her sisters, Sandy (Mayfield) Horney, Robin (Mayfield) Chenoweth, Tammy (Mayfield) Shepherd and Tracy Mayfield and her brother, Joe D’Andrea.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Renee Armeni, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.