LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Lynn Caspary, age 38 of Lake Milton, Ohio, died peacefully on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle in Austintown.

She was born on September 17, 1983 in Youngstown, Ohio to Timothy and the late Linda (Rednock) Caspary. Beloved sister of Tim Rednock and the late Kim Caspary.

Barbara had an amazing sense of humor and a beautiful laugh. She considered her aunt, Kim “Ting”, her best friend and they did everything together. Barbara loved to remember and talk about all the fun times she had with Kim, especially the shopping, the sleepovers and when they spent time doing their hair and makeup together but her true passion in life was her love of all animals, especially cats and dogs. She had a soft heart and wanted all the animals to have a place to live and someone to love them. As a child, she was forever bringing home animals that needed her care. When she was a young girl, she had a deep love for her St. Bernard dog, these two were inseparable. Barbara also loved to spend time at Lake Milton and whenever she had the chance, she wanted to spend it jet skiing, swimming or fishing.

She is survived by her father, Timothy Caspary of Lake Milton, Ohio; her brother Tim (Nikki) Rednock of Lake Milton, Ohio; nieces, Kinsey Rednock of Lake Milton, Ohio and Brooke Gibbs of Lake Milton, Ohio and aunt, Kim “Ting” Hickson of Bonita Springs, Florida.

She was preceded by in death by her mother, Linda (Rednock) Caspary; her sister, Kim Caspary and her grandmother, Betty Lou Rednock.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Barrel Head Tavern, 4740 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Lynn Caspary, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 22 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.