YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, April 30, 2020, Barbara Louise Angelone passed away into the hands of God.

She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on April 4, 1947 to James and Elizabeth (Gibson) Angelone.



Barbara is survived by her daughter, Jade (Peter) Mersing; grandchildren, Hunter and Cassidy Mersing, all of Canfield.



