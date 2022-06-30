NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Kay Libert, 76, of Pennsylvania and most recently of North Lima, Ohio where she resided with her youngest daughter, Joey, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

She was born on December 2, 1945 in San Diego, California. She spent her teenage years on her grandmother’s horse farm in San Antonio, Texas.

An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, she enjoyed dancing, shooting pool and spending time with family and friends.

Barbara is survived by her eight sons and two daughters, John Davis of Tennessee, Joy Altenburg of Ohio, Clay (Barbara Yerace) Baldwin of Pennsylvania, Bobby Baldwin of Tennessee, Jeff (Peggy) Baldwin of Pennsylvania, Brandon (Brenda) Baldwin of Pennsylvania, Heath Baldwin of Florida, Brad (Amber) Kidd of Pennsylvania, Jason (Jessica) Libert of Pennsylvania and Joey (Robert) Wertheimer of Ohio. She was blessed with countless beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including her two oldest grandchildren, Heather Davis of Tennessee and John Rader of Pennsylvania, whom she raised.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Joseph Libert, whom she married on December 19, 2009 after many years together.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Chippewa Alliance Church, 3629 37th Street Ext., Beaver Falls, PA 15010 at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Service and luncheon are open to the public to celebrate Barbara’s life.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Kay Libert, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.