Barbara June Huber, Wheatland, PA

WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara June (McFarland) Huber, age 85, of Wheatland, Mercer County, Pennsylvania, was a loving mother, grandmother, Memaw, Mimi, sister, aunt and friend. She traveled on to her eternal rest with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 11:45 a.m., surrounded by her loving family and dog, “Scruffy”, after battling a lengthy illness.

Barbara was born June 18, 1936, in Tylersburg, Clarion County, Pennsylvania, to Russell Franklin McFarland and Alma June Owen.

She grew up in Wheatland, Pennsylvania and attended Wheatland Elementary School and Farrell Area School District.

Barbara met her first husband, Frederick James Madasz when he returned home on leave from the Army. They were married and had four children together. Barbara later married James Huber on October 26, 1985.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, bowling and reading. Barbara loved baking and cooking for her family.

In addition to being a homemaker, she previously worked at Motorola, Sears, Farrell Golden Dawn, as well as bartending at the Wheatland American Legion, where she was a former member. Barbara also held the position as a property manager during her time in Atlanta, Georgia.

She also enjoyed the monthly luncheons with her school classmates, attending the summer concerts at Buhl Park and visiting with her friends. Barbara also enjoyed her occasional scotch and water or a Cherry Heering Frappe.

She was a member of Pastor Cary Parsons flock. Barb loved her church family, friends and the music and fellowship they shared.

In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her late husband, James Huber; brothers, Russell Owen “Butch” McFarland and Gary McLaren; 1/2 grandson, Jake Kolsky and best friends, Peggy Williams Leonetti, Marlene Powell Rupp, Clara Collier and Marie Tamber.

She is survived by her children, William (Ann) Madasz, Wendy Madasz Slovan, Frederick (Sandy) Madasz, Jr. and Barbara “Barbie” Madasz; sister, Sherry McFarland Moon; brothers, Douglas McFarland, Duane McFarland and Bryan McLaren; grandchildren, Cheyenne, Katie, Jay, Amanda, Alana, Fred and Bryan; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Kaitlyn, Adra, Sage, Sara, Sean, Alec, Thomas, Andrew, Lucas and Allison; nieces, Kim, Greta, Chandra, Jenna, Jessie and Holly; nephews, Chad, Scott and Austin; great-niece, Darla; great-nephew, Max and life-long friends, Joyce McCloskey Fennell, Marge Knapp Stowe, Sandra Johnson Roberts and Rachel Passaro.

A Celebration of Life will be held with Pastor Cary Parsons on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Wheatland Borough Building, 71 Broadway Avenue, Wheatland, Pennsylvania, in the Esther H. Viglio Hall at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting crematepa.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.