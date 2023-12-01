YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Jean Burtner (nee Lange), 78, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at Assumption Village nursing home.

She was born on November 19, 1945, to Charles and Elizabeth Lange in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Barb graduated from South High School in 1963 and from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1976. She later received her law degree from Syracuse University in 1979.

Barb had a successful career in both law and finance. Most notably, she served as the Finance Director for the City of Youngstown for several years and worked as an International Finance Advisor for the city of Rustenburg, South Africa.

After living in Florida for many years, Barb returned to Youngstown in 2020 to be closer to friends and family. The family is grateful to her lifelong friends Nancy Carson and Mary June Tartan for their love and support during her final months and to Hospice of the Valley for the incredible, compassionate care they provided.

She is survived by her son, Rob Burtner; her granddaughter, Macy Burtner; her brother, Tom Lange (Cecilia) and her sister, Kris Wilson (Dave); she also leaves behind her nieces, Kristen Macaluso, Emily Wilson, Alison Lange and Viktorya Lange and nephews, David Wilson, Thomas Lange Jr (Shaina), Ian Lange (Elizabeth) and Izzac Lange and great-niece Kira.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Donna Parsons.

There are no memorial services planned at this time.

Contributions in Barb’s memory may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

