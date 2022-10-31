YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved mother, Barbara J. Blakely, born on June 26, 1953, entered Heaven’s gates on Monday, October 24, 2022, she was 69 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter.

Barbara leaves to cherish her memory one son, Bavail Blakely; two daughters, Bobbie Blakely and Eliaha Jackson; ten grandchildren, one great-grandson and a Godson.

She was very loved and will be missed terribly especially for her sense of humor and her ever loving guidance. Barbara was a very giving person and immensely proud of her children. We will carry on her legacy by continuing strong in our faith and giving back to our communities.

Barbara never wanted to be the center of attention, so services were held privately and for immediate family members only.

Friends and extended loved ones wishing to honor Barbara are invited to make a donation to their local food bank in her name.



Because your love is better than life, my lips will glorify you. I will praise you as long as I live, and in your name I will lift up my hands. -Psalm 63:3-4

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara J. Blakely, please visit our floral store.