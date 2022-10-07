EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Eno, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Columbiana, Ohio surrounded by family.

“Barb” was born on July 17, 1939 in Buffalo, New York, to her beloved parents, Cosimo and Josephine (Barone) LaDuca. She grew up in Kenmore, New York along with her sisters, Diane and Bonnie.

Bard is survived by her children, Diane (John) Hess, Charles (Dana) Eno, Mark (Sherry) Eno, Robert (Tina) Eno; sisters, Diane LaDuca, Bonnie (Ron) Fredenburg; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

Barbara was a 1957 graduate of Kenmore High School in western New York and retired from the Beechwood Nursing Home where she was a highly regarded administrative assistant.

Barb was known for her generosity and hospitality. She loved having visitors at her home and cooking for her family and friends. She also made lots of cookies for family weddings and graduations. Just like her mother before her, all the grandchildren and even friends, affectionately called her “Nana”.

Barb was a student of the Bible and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on June 27, 1975. Over the decades since her baptism, she devoted many hours talking to others about the Bible. Barb had strong faith in the Bible truth’s which she shared with others about the “Resurrection” and the Bibles’ promise of everlasting life on earth in “Paradise”.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 700 Brookdale Ave, East Palestine, OH 44413 and also on ZOOM Video Conference: ZOOM ID 89604918706 Password: 093405

Cards in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.

